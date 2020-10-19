Quarantine pass no longer required in NCR

MANILA, Philippines — Quarantine passes will no longer be required in Metro Manila with the easing of the age restriction on Authorized Persons Outside of Residences (APOR), the chairman of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) said Monday.
“Opo, depende na lang po ‘yan sa bawat (Yes, but it depends on the) local government unit,” MMC chairman and Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.
“Pero kung meron pa po silang (LGU) existing ordinance, hindi pa na-lift, pwede sila, pero under GCQ guidelines hindi na po kailangan ng quarantine pass,” he added.
(But if an LGU still has existing ordinances that are not yet lifted, they can still impose that, but under GCQ guidelines, quarantine passes are no longer needed.)
Quarantine passes were no longer needed when the government imposed GCQ in Metro Manila last May.
However, it was later required anew by LGUs when the region reverted to modified enhanced community quarantine status from August 4 to August 18.
Date from the Department of Health showed that the National Capital Region has so far logged a total of 179,452 COVID-19 cases, with additional 846 cases reported on Sunday.
A total of 14,233 are active cases, while 162,061 patients have recovered while 3,158 others have died.
gsg
