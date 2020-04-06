Quarantine period upside: Baguio City crime rate drops by 74%

BAGUIO CITY — The summer capital’s crime volume dropped by 74 percent in March during the first weeks of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disese 2019 (COVID-19) situation. Twenty five crimes were reported and recorded from March 17-31, compared to the 95 offenses recorded for the same period in 2019, said Baguio City police chief Col. Allen Rae Co.

He added that 130 crimes were recorded before the lockdown from March 1-16. Co did not specify the offenses committed during the quarantine period. But the city has detained people who have violated curfew and quarantine regulations. On Sunday, police arrested six people for stealing during a game of Bingo game, which violated rules against assemblies.

