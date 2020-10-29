SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Quark Expeditions, the Leader in Polar Adventures, has chosen seasoned expedition team member Laurie Di Vincenzo as the very first expedition leader on its game-changing polar vessel, Ultramarine.



Quark Expeditions Appoints Laurie Di Vincenzo as the First Expedition Leader to Guide its New Polar Vessel, Ultramarine.

“The Expedition Leader plays a key role on a technologically-advanced ship such as Ultramarine,” said Malcolm Ellis, Senior Vice-President of Operations for Quark Expeditions. “While the vessel’s captain has overall command of the ship, the Expedition Leader is responsible for the successful delivery of the overall expedition experience, which includes the planning and safe execution of all expedition activities – on ship, on water, on land, and, in the case of Ultramarine, in the air.”

“Overseeing the guest experience on Ultramarine, with its two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of adventure options in the industry, is a complex and challenging task,” said Ellis. “The Expedition Leader on Ultramarine must oversee a large team of expedition guides and polar specialists, new itineraries, and a range of helicopter-supported adventure options. That’s in addition to constantly monitoring ever-changing weather, tide and ice conditions. The Expedition Leader spends many hours on the bridge with the captain and officers, which is why the Expedition Leader’s cabin on Ultramarine is immediately behind the bridge.”

“I’m so pleased Laurie Di Vincenzo has accepted the challenge of being the first Expedition Leader on Ultramarine,” said Ellis. “Laurie is a highly experienced and accomplished guide and, most importantly, she maintains a perspective that ensures the guest experience is always at the forefront.”

Di Vincenzo, who joined Quark Expeditions in 2012, has guided on over 100 voyages, and brings a wealth of experience and skills to her new role. “It’s an honor to lead on Ultramarine, Quark Expeditions’ first ship built specifically for polar travel,” said Di Vincenzo. “Working on six different polar vessels in the last eight years has taught me the importance of flexibility and adaptability, which are crucial during polar voyages. I love the challenge of working on a ship that’s new to me, especially one with two helicopters, advanced Zodiac operations, state-of-the-art educational facilities, and cutting-edge waste management systems. I look forward to working with the team to ensure Ultramarine lives up to its potential for our guests.”

Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has been exploring the Polar Regions since 1991. Quark Expeditions is a member of the Travelopia Group, the world’s largest collection of travel brands exclusively focused on specialist travel.

