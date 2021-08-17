SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Quark Expeditions, the Leader in Polar Adventures, has announced a total of 17 different itineraries in its Arctic 2023 season—many on the technologically-advanced ship, Ultramarine.



Quark Expeditions launches its Arctic 2023 season, featuring some of the most innovative itineraries in the Polar Regions

“Our Arctic season offers travelers an unrivalled selection of destinations, itineraries and immersive off-ship experiences,” said Thomas Lennartz, VP Sales & Client Experiences. “Imagine spotting a polar bear along the ice edge, or cruising deep Arctic fjords in a Zodiac—or riding a helicopter high above the clouds in Greenland to kayak in a remote alpine lake few humans have ever visited. These are among the experiences available in our Arctic 2023 season, which is designed to truly immerse guests in the polar landscapes.”

Guests on Ultramarine, equipped with two helicopters and 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, will choose from the most robust portfolio of adventure options in the industry, such as flightseeing and helicopter-supported mountain biking.

The Arctic 2023 season Lineup:

Learn how we’re committed to keeping our guests safe and healthy on our polar voyages with Quark Expeditions’ industry-leading S.A.F.E. COVID Policy

Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has been exploring the Polar Regions since 1991. Quark Expeditions is a member of the Travelopia Group, the world’s largest collection of specialist travel brands.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1596192/arc_23___quark_expeditions.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/465074/Quark_Expeditions_Logo.jpg?p=medium600