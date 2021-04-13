Queclink Partners with Sigfox to Enable Asset Management and Stolen Vehicle Recovery

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink (Stock: 300590.SZ), a world leading supplier of IoT devices and technologies, and Sigfox, the 0G network pioneer and the world’s leading IoT service provider, today announced their partnership. The collaboration will see the launch of a series of initiatives designed to enable asset management and stolen vehicle recovery (SVR).



Queclink Partners with Sigfox

Queclink and Sigfox, two active participants in the IoT industry, share a common goal to empower a future where the physical world is connected to the digital universe. Queclink as an IoT hardware designer and manufacturer inspires data-driven solutions with smart devices, while Sigfox has revolutionized connectivity for IoT devices with its low power, low cost and long range 0G network spanning 72 countries.

These two leading IoT brands have joined forces to enhance asset management and SVR solutions worldwide. The first milestone of the partnership is marked by the launch of the GL52S, Queclink’s first Sigfox integrated tracking device.

The GL52S is resistant to jamming, largely used by auto thieves, thanks to one of the many benefits of Sigfox’s network. With its small footprint and over 4-year standby time, the GL52S is an ideal covert device for vehicle and static asset tracking, as it combines Queclink’s deep expertise in designing battery-powered asset trackers with the Sigfox network that features low energy consumption, cost effectiveness and scalability.

Queclink and Sigfox will work together to uncover hidden potential of IoT with more products to come with different form factors and targeted applications.

“Sigfox is delighted to partner with Queclink, one of the leading vendors in the global SVR market,” says Ajay Rane, VP of Global Ecosystem Development at Sigfox. “Sigfox and Queclink are delivering compelling IoT solutions to SVR customers that leverage core competencies of both companies such as jamming resistance, innovative design, value priced small form factor devices, and industry leading global coverage for asset tracking and recovery. “

“The addition of the Sigfox 0G network in our extensive range of asset trackers adds significant advantage – resistance to jamming. This allows Queclink’s current and potential SVR customers to gain an even bigger lead in combats against auto theft,” says Alejandro Patino, VP Global Sales of Queclink. “Our partnership with Sigfox is aligned with Queclink’s commitment to continuously creating smarter IoT solutions through technical innovation and partnership.”

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the 0G network pioneer and the world’s leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. Sigfox offers a unique combination of ultra-low cost and ultra-low power technologies supported by a global network, enabling businesses to gain visibility and track their assets worldwide. With more than 17 million connected devices and 70 million messages sent a day, Sigfox helps its customers to extract crucial data at the lowest cost and to accelerate their digital transformation in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain.

ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Labège, France, with offices in Boston, Dallas, Dubai, Madrid, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo.

About Queclink

Since 2009 Queclink Wireless Solutions has been “Driving Smarter IoT”.

Queclink is a pure play IoT hardware designer and manufacturer working with many well-known industrial and consumer companies to bring innovative IoT solutions to market. Its business units span transportation, asset and mobility, networks and agriculture. With 35 million IoT products delivered to over 140 countries, Queclink inspires data-driven solutions for its worldwide customers.

For more information, visit our website, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or contact sales@queclink.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/queclink-partners-with-sigfox-to-enable-asset-management-and-stolen-vehicle-recovery-301265836.html