Queclink Wireless Solutions Receives 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

GL300 Honored for Exceptional Innovation

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, is pleased to announce that its GL300 Series has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading Website covering IoT technologies.



IoT Product of The Year: the GL300 Series from Queclink

The GL300 Series is a global tracking device with LTE Cat M1, Narrowband, and 2G fallback. The GL300 is equipped with robust features including rechargeable battery, accelerometer, and a programmable button.

The device enables tracking features such as bread crumb reports, movement detection, and emergency contacting. The GL300 is used for tracking high value assets, people, vehicles, equipment, and more. The small size enables the device to be installed securely and covertly.

There are many accessories for this GL300 including external power, external back-up battery, magnetic case, and waterproof case. It is one of the most versatile GPS Tracking devices in the market.

The GL320MG in the GL300 Series is certified for the US market by the Federal Communications Commission and PTCRB and is for use on all major carrier networks.

“We are honored to receive the Product of the Year Award for Exceptional Innovation from the IoT Evolution World,” said Manny Hernandez, Vice President of North America at Queclink Wireless Solutions. “This award is a validation of Queclink’s innovative spirit and a testament to our years of experience in delivering exceptional IoT products.”

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Queclink Wireless for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize GL300, an innovative solution that earned Queclink Wireless the 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” said Moe Nagle, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World. “I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Queclink in the future.”

About Queclink Wireless Solutions (Stock: 300590.SZ)

Queclink Wireless develops, manufactures, and delivers hardware that enables the world’s most innovative IoT solutions. As a leading manufacturer, our footprint sprawls into over 140 countries, with more than 42 million devices in the market. Our mission is to provide our customers with an easy experience and reliable product backed by our team of over 500 employees worldwide. Queclink is a publicly traded company (Stock: 300590.SZ).

For more information about Queclink and marketing collaboration, please contact

Queclink Contact

Lucia LI

Marketing Manager

lucia.li@queclink.com

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/queclink-wireless-solutions-receives-2022-iot-evolution-product-of-the-year-award-301590636.html