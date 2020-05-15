Queen Is Streaming That Famous ‘92 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert Ft Bowie, Elton John, Axl Rose & More

Queen are sharing their famous 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness via Youtube. The band is raising money to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts and they’ll be sharing the show for 48 hours via their Youtube.

The set will be live on Queen’s Youtube from 2pm EST Friday, 15th May — 4am tomorrow for the AESTers.

Queens’ Benefit Concert went down in London’s Wembley Stadium on Easter Monday (20th, April). The surviving members of the band: Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor wanted to perform the benefit concert in memory of Freddie Mercury, who had passed away the previous November.

The concert sees Queen and friends like David Bowie, Elton John, Axl Rose, and James Hetfield (to name a few) honour Freddie Mercury. The setlist included some real treats like Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’, and a special rendition of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with Elton John and Axl Rose.

Earlier this month, Queen and Adam Lambert released a charity single entitled ‘You Are The Champions’.

Catch the setlist down below along with Queen’s stream premiere.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PN7oGo6qlMA”>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PN7oGo6qlMA

Setlist

Tie Your Mother Down (with Joe Elliott & Slash)

I Want It All (with Roger Daltrey & Tony Iommi)

Las palabras de amor (The Words of Love) (with Zucchero)

Hammer to Fall (with Gary Cherone & Tony Iommi)

Stone Cold Crazy (with James Hetfield & Tony Iommi)

Innuendo (with Robert Plant)

Crazy Little Thing Called Love (with Robert Plant)

Too Much Love Will Kill You (with Spike Edney)

Radio Ga Ga (with Paul Young)

Who Wants to Live Forever (with Seal)

I Want to Break Free (with Lisa Stansfield)

Under Pressure (with David Bowie & Annie Lennox)

All the Young Dudes (with Ian Hunter, David Bowie, Mick Ronson, Joe Elliot & Phil Collen)

“Heroes”(with David Bowie)

The Lord’s Prayer (with David Bowie)

’39 (with George Michael)

These Are the Days of Our Lives (with George Michael & Lisa Stansfield)

Somebody to Love (with George Michael)

Bohemian Rhapsody (with Elton John & Axl Rose)

The Show Must Go On (with Elton John & Tony Iommi)

We Will Rock You (with Axl Rose)

We Are the Champions