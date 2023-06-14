Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. In a new interview with Revolver magazine to promote QOTSA’s new album In Times New Roman…, Homme told journalist Steve Appleford that he had surgery to remove the cancer last year.

Homme refused to talk at length about the diagnosis – only to note that the surgery was successful and he is healing. Appleford notes that Homme got the occasional “twinge of pain” during their chat.

Queens Of The Stone Age: ‘Emotion Sickness’

[embedded content]

“I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” Homme said regarding the experience. “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

Homme’s revelation came as he was discussing that “interesting time period”, which involved the bitter custody battle with his ex-wife and Distillers singer Brody Dalle, as well as the death of close friends like Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, bandmate Mark Lanegan, and actor Rio Hackford.

“I’ve got nothing against therapy. I just don’t go because I play [music] instead,” said Homme at one point in the interview about working on the new album. “Over the last couple years, I’ve done a lot of therapy, but at the end of the day, I understand how to proceed, moving forward with the religion that I use — music.”

In regards to the ongoing custody issues with Dalle, Homme simply told Revolver: “I would never talk bad about the mother of my children. And I will not talk about my children.”

Read the full Revolver interview here. QOTSA’s new album In Times New Roman… will arrive on Friday, 16th June.

