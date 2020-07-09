Queensland Festival To Take Place With Polish Club, Pacific Avenue And More In September

Crafted Beer & Cider Festival will return to the Gold Coast this September, marking one of the first large-scale events since lockdowns began in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed for the lineup so far are Sydney rockers Polish Club, along with Pacific Avenue and Queensland locals Beddy Rays, Citrus Daze and Eyethewild with more still to be announced. The festival – which will adhere to required COVID-safe regulations and guidelines – will also include a smorgasbord of local brewers and food trucks.

The news comes as Queensland continues to gradually reopen its entertainment sector among eased restrictions. Last month, Brisbane venues The Triffid and The Zoo announced separate socially-distanced programs for July.

The Triffid’s Cabin Fever festival will see cabaret-style seated performances from the likes of Bernard Fanning, Hatchie and Sweater Curse, while The Zoo’s ‘Anti-Social’ lineup includes gigs by Bugs, Butterfingers, The Steele Syndicate, Asha Jefferies and more.

Crafted Beer & Cider Festival 2020 is set to take place on Saturday, 12th September at Kurrawa Park, Broadbeach. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $35 via Oztix.

