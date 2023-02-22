Queensland Music Awards Finalists: Cub Sport, Mallrat, Thelma Plum & More

QMusic has revealed their Queensland Music Award nominees for 2023, honouring the best and brightest music makers from the sunshine state.

Cub Sport, Mallrat, Thelma Plum, DZ Deathrays and Confidence Man lead the nominations for the QMA’s class of 2023.

Cub Sport – Keep Me Safe

[embedded content]

74 musicians have been nominated across 17 categories, with the winners to be unveiled at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall in a ceremony on Tuesday, 28th March.

Confidence Man will go up against dameeeela, Nat Dunn and Sycco for the best electronic artist award, while DZ Deathrays have been nominated in the best heavy artist category alongside Citadel, Greshka and The Atomic Beau Project.

In the best hip-hop category we have Day1, JESSWAR, Khi’leb and Siala. While on the pop front, Asha Jefferies have gotten a nod alongside Cub Sport, Mallrat and Thelma Plum.

Elsewhere, Beddy Rays, Sunny Luwe, William Barton, Tjaka are nominees in the best Indigenous artist category, while Eliza & The Delusionals, Hope D, WAAX and Yb. are nominated for rock.

100 Australian and international music industry figures spent months deliberating over this final list of nominees, which you can peep in full below.

“We are so incredibly proud of the last year of music in Queensland!” QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said in a press statement.

“From epic stories of identity, like Thelma Plum’s stellar EP Meanjin or Beddy Rays’ break-neck debut album, to uplifting party-starters, like Confidence Man’s sophomore album TILT – our stories are reaching out into the world and defining what we’re made of. And it’s something special.

“The 2023 Queensland Music Awards will be a moment for our industry to come together and celebrate,” they continued. “I invite music-lovers across all genres to book their tickets and join us at The Fortitude Music Hall to celebrate the incredible success of our artists and to celebrate each other!”

You can catch the full list of QMA 2023 nominees below.

QMA 2023 Nominees

BLUES | ROOTS AWARD

Presented by Trentham Estate

Darcy Kate – ‘Blue Cascade’

Jackie Marshall – ‘Chop Wood Carry Water’

Jen Mize & The Rough N’ Tumble – ‘All Riled Up’

Pat Tierney – ‘Shadows’

CHILDREN’S MUSIC AWARD

Presented by The Truss Company

Blue Tac – ‘Jump In The Pool’

Cheeky Monkey Club – ‘Yes or No – A Song About Consent’

Spotty Kites – Donna Dyson – ‘Walk Around Wednesday’

The Mini Moshers – ‘Waterslide’

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL AWARD

Presented by Queensland Conservatorium – Griffith University

Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal & Katherine Philp – ‘Dolma’

Monique Clare – ‘Downhill Skiing’

Nonsemble – ‘Argentavis’

Tristan Barton – ‘In Time’

COUNTRY AWARD

Presented by ABC Brisbane

Casey Barnes – ‘Small Town’

James Johnston – ‘COUNTRY BOYS’

Sammy White – ‘Love On The Line’

Taylor Moss – ‘What Am I Gonna Do?’

ELECTRONIC AWARD

Presented by The Prince Consort

Confidence Man – ‘Luvin U Is Easy’

dameeeela – ‘The Shake Up’

Nat Dunn – ‘State Of My Heart’

Sycco – ‘Ripple’

FOLK AWARD

Presented by APRA AMCOS

Freight Train Foxes – ‘Fly to You’

Greta Stanley – ‘Keep My Cool’

Miranda vs Arizona – ‘Changin’’

Yb. – ‘Blackphemy’

HEAVY AWARD

Presented by IJS

Citadel – ‘Malignant’

DZ Deathrays – ‘Paranoid’

Greshka – ‘FREEDOM FROM CLIVE’

The Atomic Beau Project – ‘GHOSTS’

HIP HOP AWARD

Presented by NAFA

Day1 – ‘MBAPPE’

JESSWAR – ‘WAVES’

Khi’leb – ‘Cheques’

Siala – ‘Blackout’

INDIGENOUS AWARD

Presented by Anacta

Beddy Rays – ‘Handful’

Sunny Luwe – ‘Double Shot’

William Barton – ‘Kalkani’

Tjaka – ‘Break It Down’

JAZZ AWARD

Presented by Jazz Music Institute

Angela Newcomb – ‘Last Evening’

Sophie Min – ‘Wind and the End’

The Dawn Light – ‘The Moon Was Low’

Trichotomy – ‘Forward Motion’

POP AWARD

Presented by Star Entertainment Group

Asha Jefferies – ‘Tank Tops’

Cub Sport – ‘Always Got The Love’

Mallrat – ‘Surprise Me (feat. Azealia Banks)’

Thelma Plum – ‘Backseat Of My Mind’

ROCK AWARD

Presented by Comiskey Group

Eliza & The Delusionals – ‘Give You Everything’

Hope D – ‘Emerald’

WAAX – ‘No Doz’

Yb. – ‘Sandra’

YOUTH (AGES 10 – 17) AWARD

Presented by SAE

Amy Elise – ‘Kind Of Insane’

FELONY – ‘Anything To Feel Anything’

Lily Grace – ‘The Two Of Us Meet’

Lottie McLeod – ‘Happy Birthday’

SOUL | FUNK | RNB AWARD

Presented by The Sound Garden

Beckah Amani – ‘Waiting on You’

Jordan Briton – ‘Lights Out Feat: Roman MC’

Miiesha – ‘Still Dream’

Pink Matter – ‘Can’t Start’

WORLD AWARD

Presented by MEAA

Camerata – Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal & Katherine Philp – ‘Wo La So’

Future Destin – ‘MALANGA’

Innessa – ‘Perekati-pole’

mou and Menaka Thomas – ‘Space’

REGIONAL | REGIONAL AWARD

Presented by Telstra

Greta Stanley – ‘Red Earth Dirt’

High Tropics – ‘Bipolar Disaster’

Miiesha – ‘Everything’

Sahara Beck – ‘Nothing Wrong With That’

VIDEO AWARD

Presented by Creative Productions

Ben Wrigley – Purple Static by Mirrors

Deena Lynch – Cut by Jaguar Jonze

Maeve McKenna & James Greville – Emerald by Hope D

PEOPLE’S CHOICE NOMINEES

METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR

Presented by Oztix and The Music

Miami Marketta

The Fortitude Music Hall

The Princess Theatre

The Tivoli

The Triffid

Warehouse 25

REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR

Presented by Oztix and The Music

Tanks Arts Centre

Solbar

Eleven

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Presented by Oztix and The Music

Airlie Beach Festival of Music

Buskers by the Lake

Caloundra Music Festival

GRAIN’s Birthday Weekender

Gympie Music Muster

NOOSA alive!

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

SPRINGTIME

Yonder Festival

Further Reading

Baker Boy Cleans Up At The 2022 ARIA Awards: Full Winners List

Here’s The Complete List of 2022 J Awards Nominees

Cub Sport Announce New Album ‘Jesus at the Gay Bar’