Queensland Music Trails 2023: Sycco, Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Emma Donovan and More

The Queensland Music Trails will return for another year in 2023, with acts like Lime Cordiale, Sycco, Hatchie, Tia Gostelow, and Emma Donovan locked in to play sets across the state.
Taking place across April and May, the QMT will feature events that range from one day to up to four days in length. It’ll touch down in towns like Canungra in the Scenic Rim, Tambo, Charleville, Jimbor, Longreach, Winton, and more. Check out the full list of Trails below – more acts are set to be announced for some events.
Hatchie: ‘Quicksand’
Key among the events will be the Outback Trail, which will see Alice Skye, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Hussy Hicks, Karl S Williams, Jem Cassar-Daley, C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra, Everybody NOW!, Pacific Belles, and more playing venues across the Queensland interior.
The Scenic Rim Trail will culminate in the Long Sunset festival in Canungra on April 28th, and will feature acts like Lime Cordiale, Hatchie, Sycco, Tia Gostelow, and more. There are also two opera events happening on the Trails: one in Jimbour in early May, and one in Longreach and Winton later that month.
It’s the biggest run of events for the Queensland Music Trails yet, having started out life just as the Outback Music Trail in 2021, and expanding with the Long Sunset festival last year. For more information on all the events, head to the QMT website.
Queensland Music Trails 2023
You can sign up pre-sale access on the QMT website – pre-sale will take place from February 8th to 11th. General tickets will go on sale at 11am AEST Tuesday, 14th February.
OUTBACK TRAIL: APRIL 13-21
Oasis Afternoon
Thursday, 13th April – St George
- Hussy Hicks
- Karl S Williams
- Jem Cassar-Daley
Light It Up at Outback River Lights Festival
Saturday, 15th April – Cunnamulla
- Emma Donavan & The Putbacks
- Alice Skye
The Big Base Party
Wednesday, 19th to Thursday, 20th April – Charleville
- C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra
- Everybody NOW!
- Pacific Belles
The Sundowner
Friday 21st April – Tambo
- Harry James Angus
- Barleyshakes Duo
“On The Road” with The Barleyshakes Duo
13-21 April – St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Tambo
SCENIC RIM TRAIL: APRIL 28-30
The Long Sunset
Saturday 29 April – Canungra
- Lime Cordiale
- Hatchie
- Sycco
- Tia Gostelow
SOUTHERN TRAIL: MAY 5-7
Opera at Jimbour
5th to 7th May – Jimbour
- Opera Queensland
- Ensemble Q
- Griffith University Conservatorium of Music Orchestra
FESTIVAL OF OUTBACK OPERA: MAY 16-22
Long Lunch, Winton
Dark Sky Serenade, Winton
Singing in the night, Longreach
Opera Ball, Longreach
