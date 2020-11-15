Queensland’s Indoor Venues Can Return To 100% Capacity Next Week

Massive news for Queensland: indoor gigs can return almost as normal next week. Restrictions are easing up yet again with Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing that indoor venues may return to 100 per cent capacity, however the seated rule is still in place.

It includes theatres, restaurants, and the like, as well as live music venues.

Outdoor events are changing too. The capacity has been raised from 1,000 people to 1,500.

And super excitingly, the Premier has announced outdoor dancing is back on.

Sharing the news via Twitter, Annastacia Palaszczuk said, “Queenslanders have worked hard to stop the spread of the virus, which means we can enjoy more of our Queensland way of life and keep Queensland’s economic recovery plan moving forward.”

As well as the changes to venues, the Premier has announced weddings and funerals can have up to 200 attendees. There’s also special considerations for weddings, with all guests allowed to dance, inside or outside.

Outdoor stadiums are back at 100 per cent capacity, and up to 50 people can gather at home or in public.

The changes to restrictions are effective as of 4pm on Tuesday, 17th November. You can catch the announcement in full down below.

