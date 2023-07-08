Quezon barangay captain shot dead

LUCENA CITY – A 62-year-old barangay captain was shot and killed in Sariaya town in Quezon province on Friday night, the police said.

Quezon police reported Saturday, July 8, that Benedicto Robo, village chief in Barangay Guis-Guis San Roque, was eating outside of the basketball court around 11:30 p.m. after watching a local tournament.

Suddenly, the suspect, Marvin Flores, a resident of Barangay Bignay 2, approached Robo and angrily asked the barangay official why he scolded him (Flores) earlier, police said.

Flores then pulled out a handgun and repeatedly shot Robo in different parts of the body.

The gunman fled after the incident.

Robo was taken to Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center in neighboring Lucena City but died while undergoing treatment at 12:59 a.m. Saturday.

Police Staff Sergeant Ruel Tiña, the case investigator, citing information from the villagers, said the victim did not scold the suspect.

“The victim only talked to the suspect,” Tiña said in a phone interview Saturday.

Police launched an operation to arrest Flores.

