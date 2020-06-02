Quezon Circle, Astrodome, Ynares Arena to be Covid centers

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) are preparing three places for conversion into mega community quarantine centers (MCQCs), said President Duterte in his mandatory Monday report to Congress as provisioned in the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

Duterte reported, “The DPWH and the BCDA are currently preparing the Quezon Memorial Circle, Cuneta Astrodome, and Ynares Sports Arena for conversion into mega community quarantine centers.”

In the same report, the President said, “[t]hrough the joint efforts of” the DPWH, BCDA and local government units and through contributions from the private sector, there were already 11 MCQCs, located “in the Mega Manila area and crucial cities such as Davao” that “can accommodate an estimated 2,584 Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) related patients.”

The 11 MCQCs are at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium; World Trade Center; Philippine International Convention Center Forum; Rizal Memorial Coliseum; Philippine Institute of Sports Multipurpose Arena; Asean Convention Center; National Government Administrative Center, New Clark City; Philippine Arena; Filinvest Tent; Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan City, Laguna; Sports Complex Multipurpose Building Human Kinetics Building, University of the Philippines Mindanao; and Davao City Sports Complex.