Quezon City community pantry organizer assured of support by mayor, police

QUEZON City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte on Tuesday assured the organizer of the community pantry in her area of her full support as she asked local police to investigate reports that she had been red-tagged.

Belmonte said she reached out to Ana Patricia Non, the woman behind the community pantry initiative along Maginhawa Street that went viral on social media, and assured her of her safety.

“I personally assured her and other like-minded individuals that the local government fully supports community pantries,” Belmonte said when reached by The Manila Times for comment.

“Indeed, these initiatives highlight the ‘bayanihan’ spirit inherent in our QCitizens. The city government will therefore ensure that the organizers and beneficiaries of community pantries remain safe and unimpeded,” she said further.

On her Facebook page, Non sought the mayor’s intervention after announcing that she was temporarily closing the community pantry she initiated after she was said to have been red-tagged by lawmen who reportedly asked her to fill up a form as they demanded her cellular phone numbers.

Saying she only wanted to help when she came up with the idea of putting up the community pantry more than a week ago, Non said she now feared for her life and other volunteers, hence, her decision to close it down

Non said that when she put up the community pantry, Non had a simple reminder for people to follow: “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha ayon sa pangangailangan (Give what you can, take only what you need)”.

Reached for comment, Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, Quezon City Police director, said his office did not and would not allow alleged red tagging.

Yarra was referring to an inadvertent post over social media, which supposedly originated from the Facebook Page of Peace Philippines — a youth organization whose legitimacy is now being verified.

Yarra said the QCPD expressed its “sincere apology particularly to the affected party for the inconvenience that the inadvertent post could have caused” as he reassured Non of [police] “safety and protection”.

“We are now reaching out with the organizer/outlet manager as the QCPD is very much willing to support the noble cause especially in this time of pandemic,” he said.

The QCPD leadership reminded police to be more circumspect and sensitive in their functions to protect the interest of the people and to sincerely serve the public.

“We do not discredit any groups instead we encourage ‘bayanihan’ spirit in support of Mayor Joy Belmonte’s united stance to address the needs and plight of the people amidst the pandemic,” the QCPD chief said.

Belmonte said the Task Force Disiplina and barangay leaders have been maintaining peace and order in the Maginhawa community pantry.

“They are only there to help remind the public about observing minimum health standards and to assist in controlling any crowds that may form,” the city chief executive said.

The local law enforcement personnel have also been instructed to do the same for any other community pantries in the city should barangay authorities need additional assistance, the mayor said.

Belmonte said she requested Yarra to investigate Non’s concerns.

Non is set to meet Lt. Col, Imelda Reyes, Police Station 9 commander, under whose jurisdiction Maginhawa falls.

“In these difficult times, let us allow kindness and selflessness to prevail. Let’s all help one another,” she said.

Non’s initiative has influenced others as makeshift community pantries inside and outside Metro Manila have been set up in the past days.

Some residents in their villages have set up a space to allow others to take or drop off basic items such as canned goods, rice and vegetables.

In the same FB page, Non said the replication of her initiative would only indicate that poverty and hunger in the country amid the pandemic could not be treated as an isolated case.

It also showed that people are still able to help those in need.