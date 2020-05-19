Quezon City govt files multiple criminal cases vs village execs over SAP violations

THE Quezon City government filed multiple criminal cases against barangay (village) officials and employees for misconduct in the implementation of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

“Public officials and employees shall at all times uphold that public interest over personal interest,” the city government said in a statement.

The local government said since last week, charges have been filed against two barangay (village) chiefs, three kagawad (village councilors), three village staff, and six civilians.

It was filed by the local government, along with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group/Quezon City District Field Office, under the supervision of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).