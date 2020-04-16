Quezon City has 55 new COVID-19 cases with 1 death

MANILA, Philippines – The number of deaths due to the latest coronavirus strain in Quezon City has slowed down even as the city recorded 55 new COVID-19 patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information from Quezon City’s local government showed that one new death has been recorded, bringing the death toll to 80, from 79 on Wednesday evening, and 75 on Wednesday morning.

This marks a continuous decline in the number of deaths since it recorded 15 casualties just on Tuesday. However, the city now has 996 COVID-19 cases, making up 17.59 percent of the incidents nationwide, which currently stands at 5,660 according to Department of Health numbers.

FEATURED STORIES

The barangay with the largest number of infected patients remains to be Barangay Batasan Hills with 35, followed by Matandang Balara with 30, and Culiat and New Era with 24 each.

At least 31 barangays are still under an extreme enhanced community quarantine due to the high concentration of cases.

Earlier, the Quezon City government approved guidelines on disinfecting public places, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 5,660 COVID-19 patients, 362 of which have died while at least 435 recovered from the disease. Worldwide, over 2.06 million individuals have been infected, while 134,216 have died from the disease and 513,820 have recovered from it.

Edited by JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ