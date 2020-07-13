Quezon City hires 300 new contact tracers

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City has hired and trained 300 new contact tracers to assist in tracking down possible COVID-19 patients and combat the spread of the disease.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dr. Rolando Cruz , chief of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), said on Monday that the contact tracers — who went through an intensive one-day training — will join 30 teams assigned to help educate persons who had been possibly exposed to coronavirus patients.

“We have formed 30 teams of contact tracers. Through them, our goal is to inform and educate those who have been exposed about quarantine protocols to reduce transmission,” Cruz said.

These contact tracers were briefed on tracing protocols and the proper wearing of personal protective equipment and were given lessons in effective communication, particularly interviewing.

The rookie contact tracers will work in a time frame of two weeks to try to trace individuals through the narratives and previous activities of COVID-19 positive patients.

Currently, the city’s contact tracers are composed of registered nurses, medical technologists, police officers, and at least two persons enlisted by each of the city’s barangay.

City Hall also increased the staffing of its COVID-19 Response Center by adding 25 phone profilers and 30 encoders trained to attend to COVID-related calls.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that augmenting CESU’s staff had been a priority since the pandemic broke out — especially as the city was one of the most affected areas not only in Metro Manila but nationwide.

“Aggressive contact tracing is key to testing the right population. We have to keep pace with new infections by forming many groups of contact tracers who will be able to immediately identify those who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients,” Belmonte noted.

As of Sunday, Quezon City recorded 4,346 COVID-19 cases, of which 4,314 have been validated by CESU. A total of 1,642 are still active cases, while 256 have died while 2,415 have recovered.

Quezon City residents who believe that they have been exposed to people with COVID-19 can notify contact tracing teams through the following hotlines: 8703-2759, 8703-4398, 0916-1228628, 0908-6398026.

Or they can send an email to [email protected] and [email protected]

The hotlines are open from Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

