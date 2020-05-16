Quezon City issued guidelines in shift to modified quarantine

MAYOR Josefina “Joy” Belmonte issued a memorandum on localized guidelines as Quezon City shifted to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on Saturday.

“As we transition from ECQ to MECQ, we have crafted policies that will help our citizens adjust to the new normal and restart the city’s economy under the present condition,” Belmonte said in a statement.

The memorandum includes some localized strategies and initiatives to help stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This was on top of the MECQ guidelines released by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.