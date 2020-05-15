Quezon City lifts liquor ban, Parañaque extends until May 31

THE and sale and consumption of liquor or any alcoholic drink remains prohibited in Parañaque City until May 31, the last day of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), but not in Quezon City, which lifted its ban on Friday.

“To those who love to go [to] bars at sa mga mahilig gumimik, [kaunting] tiis muna (and those who love to gimmick, be patient),” Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in a statement, warning that anyone caught drinking will be arrested and will be asked to pay a hefty fine as stated in a city ordinance.

Olivarez said the restriction during the MECQ aims to discourage mass gathering to stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“I believe that intoxicated residents will not practice social distancing during this time of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also expressed his disappointment over reports that some residents were not following the government’s rules prohibiting mass gatherings.

The mayor also ordered Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) Chief Melanie Malaya, the local police and the barangay (villages) to strictly enforce the order.

Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte, through Executive Order 31, said all persons, entities, or establishments with valid Liquor License and Regulatory Board (LLRB) licenses would be allowed to sell or distribute alcoholic beverages during the MECQ, subject to conditions.

“Supermarkets, groceries, liquor stores, or such other high-volume retailers shall limit the daily purchases of alcoholic beverages intended for personal consumption per person in the amounts set forth in Annex A,” the EO read.

According to EO, sari-sari stores can only allow the sale of six bottles of one-liter beer per day for every customer while supermarkets can sell 12 bottles of the same beverage per person in a day.

The city government said retailers would require a buyer of alcoholic beverages to present a valid government-issued identification card for purchases intended for personal consumption.

The sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages will only be permitted from

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The local goverment said beverage consumption would only be allowed in private residences for the duration of the MECQ.

Belmonte issued Executive Order 24 on March 26 which prohibited the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages and regulated the consumption within the city.

The Pasay City government, on Thursday, lifted its liquor ban for economic reasons.

Major liquor companies have appealed to the government to lift the total ban, citing the negative impact of the industry’s declining market.

Liquor manufacturers suggested that instead of a partial ban, a schedule for the sale can be implemented to help regulate drinking.

Malacañang, however, said it was up to local government units to implement or lift their own liquor bans.

With reports from FRANZ EMBUDO