Quezon coronavirus PUIs now at 264 with addition of 19 new cases

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – After days without any changes on record, the number of validated “patients under investigation” (PUIs) in Quezon province again soared with the addition of 19 cases, local health authorities disclosed on Friday.

In a 5:30 p.m. bulletin, the Quezon Public Information Office, reported that the total number of PUIs has soared to 264.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the PUIs list remained at 245, the first 24-hour static record of the provincial health authorities since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The PUIs are those who recently have traveled to foreign countries or to areas in the Philippines with confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who have consulted doctors because of coughs, cold, or fever after returning to Quezon.

Some of the PUIs are confined in medical facilities while those with mild cases are now under home quarantine and close observation.

The record of 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in the province still remained as of Friday. The patients are still confined in different hospitals and are reportedly stable.

Four deaths were also listed but two of them tested negative of the coronavirus. Delfin T. Mallari Jr., @dtmallarijrINQ, Inquirer Southern Luzon

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ