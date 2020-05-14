Quezon COVID-19 tally: 2 new cases, 4 recoveries, 1 dead

LUCENA CITY—Two more COVID-19 patients were reported in Quezon province on Thursday (May 14), according to health authorities.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Quezon public information office (QPIO), said the new cases were in the towns of Candelaria and Real. These brought the total number of infections in the province to 77 from 75 previously.

No other details were made available about the new cases.

But the QPIO said one patient died in Candelaria, which has seven cases. Of the seven, two are now dead and three had recovered.

The town of Real has two cases, including the newest one. The first patient had already recovered.

In the provincial tally, at least four more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50 from just 46 earlier in the morning.

The four new recoveries were all in Lucena City, which now has a tally of 25 recovered patients out of 29 infections.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Quezon had gone down to 19.

But the province still keeps watch over 1,465 suspected coronavirus carriers although 41 of them had already died without knowing if they were really sick of COVID-19.

At least 1,154 suspected carriers are already out of hospitals or finished home quarantine.

At least 116 suspected carriers are still in hospitals and 154 are on home quarantine.

The province had a tally of three probable patients though two of them had already finished home quarantine and showed no symptoms. One is still isolated at home.

Starting on May 16 until May 31, the province would be placed under general community quarantine, a looser version of enhanced community quarantine, against COVID-19.

