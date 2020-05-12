Quezon COVID-19 tally: 8 more suspected infections

LUCENA CITY–Health authorities in Quezon province reported on Tuesday (May 12) that eight more individuals have been added to the growing list of suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.
In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Quezon provincial information office (QPIO) reported that the number of suspected COVID-19 cases had risen to 1,465 from 1,457.
The QPIO, citing data from the provincial health office, said another suspected COVID-19 patient had died, raising to 41 the number of people who died in the province without knowing if they were positive for SARS Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The number of suspected cases, however, was going down after 344 had been discharged from hospitals and 810 had been cleared after quarantine.
At least 116 suspected carriers are confined in different hospitals and 154 are on home quarantine.
The QPIO also recorded three probable COVID-19 carriers. One of them was still confined in hospital while the other two have already been discharged and completed home quarantine.
As of Tuesday, Quezon has 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but 43 of them have already recovered and seven others had died.
The number of active coronavirus carriers in the province is down to 23.
