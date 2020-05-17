Quezon COVID-19 update: 2 more residents test positive; 81 total cases

LUCENA CITY – Two more coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases have been recorded in Quezon Saturday night (May 16), bringing the total number of infections in the province to 81, health authorities reported.

In its 8 p.m. report, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), citing the latest information from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said the latest COVID-19 cases were reported 9n the municipalities of Unisan and Buenavista.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty three of the 81 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while eight others perished.

Unisan now has 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two recoveries and one fatality, while Buenavista now has two patients, including a 2-year-old boy.

FEATURED STORIES

There are still over 79 suspected novel coronavirus carriers admitted in different hospitals in Quezon while 109 others are still on home quarantine.

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ