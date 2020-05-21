Quezon COVID-19 watch: 1 new confirmed case, 3 recoveries

LUCENA CITY –– At least three more coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Quezon have recovered, bringing the total number of recuperated cases in the province to 61, health authorities reported on Thursday.

In a noon bulletin, the Quezon public information office (QPIO), citing the latest data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, said the latest cured patients were from Calauag town (two) and Buenavista (one).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Calauag also logged another new COVID-19 patient, the QPIO report showed but did not provide details.

Calauag now has six recovered COVID-19 patients out of nine recorded COVID-19 cases, while Buenavista now remains with only one active virus carrier in the locality, who is a 2-year-old boy.

FEATURED STORIES

Quezon province has recorded 82 COVID-19 cases, with 61 recoveries and eight deaths. The province has only 13 active virus carriers.

The latest report showed a total of 1,680 suspected virus carriers, but 44 of them had died.

Health authorities keep watch over 52 suspected coronavirus carriers, who are confined in different hospitals in Quezon, and 95 others still on home quarantine.

At least 1,489 of the suspected carriers were already out of hospitals or finished home quarantine.

More test results are expected in the coming days after the province first “biosafety level 2 plus” (BSL-2+) molecular diagnostic laboratory located in this city has started operation on Tuesday.

The BSL-2+ laboratory, which can conduct the test for SARS-CoV-2, was a joint undertaking of the provincial government, Lucena City government, and the Lucena United Doctors Hospital and Medical Center here.

LZB

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ