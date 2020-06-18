Quezon COVID-19 watch: 3 new patients bring cases to 141

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – Three more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been reported in Quezon, bringing the total recorded cases in the province to 141 since the pandemic broke out, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO) disclosed Thursday.

Two of the new COVID-19 patients were traced to Catanauan town in the Bondoc Peninsula district, the QPIO bulletin issued at 8 a.m. showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday afternoon, another COVID-19 patient was recorded in Calauag town.

The QPIO did not provide details on the three new cases.

FEATURED STORIES

Catanauan has registered a total of 12 COVID-19 cases since June 2. At least three of the patients have already recovered.

In Calauag town, at least 11 COVID-19 cases have been registered since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Eight of the patients have recovered while one passed away.

The QPIO also reported that Quezon, which is still under general community quarantine, has at least 99 recovered patients and 10 deaths among confirmed COVID-19 patients, leaving 32 active virus carriers.

Authorities are monitoring over 116 “suspected virus carriers,” all confined in medical facilities, while another 73 remain under home quarantine, the QPIO report said.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ