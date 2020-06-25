Quezon COVID-19 watch: 3 new patients; total cases 150

LUCENA CITY –– At least three new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases have been reported in Quezon, bringing the total recorded virus carriers in the province to 150, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO) revealed Thursday morning.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the QPIO, quoting the latest data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), traced one of the latest patients from Infanta town. The QPIO gave no added details about the patient.

On Wednesday afternoon, the QPIO also reported new COVID-19 cases in Alabat and Perez towns with one each. The two municipalities are both located on Alabat island off the Pacific Ocean.

The municipality of Alabat now has two COVID-19 patients with the first one recorded on June 20.

The local government of Alabat on its Facebook revealed that the first COVID-19 case was a discharged patient from the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City.

The 52-year-old male patient is “symptomatic” and has “extensive pulmonary tuberculosis,” the local government revealed.

The second patient, a 68-year-old male, had close contact with the first case. The second patient is “symptomatic and weak with cough, severe anemia, and extensive pulmonary tuberculosis.”

The first COVID-19 patient from Perez town contracted the disease from the first patient in Alabat, while the latter was undergoing isolation in a quarantine facility there, the local government of Perez announced on its Facebook. The said patient is “asymptomatic.”

Only the town of Quezon, also located on Alabat Island, remains COVID-19 free.

Quezon province, now still under general community quarantine status, also has 120 recoveries and 10 deaths.

The province has only 20 remaining active virus carriers as of Thursday.

