Quezon farmer electrocuted while chasing cat

LUCENA CITY — A farmer died on Monday after he accidentally touched a live wire while chasing a cat in Mulanay town in Quezon province.

The Quezon police reported on Tuesday, June 27, that Mario Sabalboro, 38, and his 14-year-old daughter were chasing a feral cat in Barangay Ilayang Yuni around 10:30 p.m.

During the chase, Mario accidentally touched a live wire inside a private property and died on the spot.

His daughter tried to help her father but was also electrocuted and lost consciousness but suffered only injuries. She was taken to the Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital in neighboring Catanauan town for treatment.

In Candelaria town, two unidentified gunmen shot and killed also on Monday a village watchman.

The Candelaria police reported that Randy Tapero, 47, was aboard his tricycle on his way home in Barangay Pahinga Norte around 7:30 a.m. when two men appeared and repeatedly shot him with a .45 pistol.

The gunmen fled after the shooting and left Tapero dead on the spot.The police are now conducting further investigation to identify the gunmen and establish the motive behind the killing.

