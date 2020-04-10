Quezon has 1 new COVID-19 case; 1 patient, 5 under probe expire

LUCENA CITY –– Authorities recorded another coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Quezon province, bringing the total number of validated cases to 21.

In a 9 a.m. report Friday (April 10), the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO) disclosed that the new COVID-19 case is from Tayabas City. The QPIO did not provide further details on the latest patient.

Authorities also reported that a COVID-19 patient had died, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to four.

Three of the 21 coronavirus cases tested negative of the disease and had been discharged from the hospitals.

The recovered patients include a 35-year-old man from this city. He is the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Quezon.

A 35-year-old man from Tayabas had also recuperated.

Another patient, who had recovered, is a 26-year-old man from Sariaya town.

With the recovery of the three patients and the death of four others, the number of COVID-19 carriers in the province is reduced to 14 – Lucena with six, Unisan and Tayabas City with two each, and one each in Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, and Sampaloc.

Meanwhile, at least five patients under investigation have died, bringing the total recorded local fatalities to 11, which was only six on Wednesday, authorities said in the latest report.

The QPIO bulletin on Thursday afternoon revealed that the total number of PUIs in the province rose to 452 from Wednesday’s 420.

The latest report showed that 96 PUIs have been discharged from the hospitals, and another 234 have completed the quarantine period without symptoms.

The report revealed that 54 PUIs were still confined in different hospitals, while another 57 were on home quarantine.

