Quezon has 1 new COVID-19 patient, 2 recoveries

LUCENA CITY –– Quezon province has another coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient and two recoveries on Tuesday.

The Quezon public information office (QPIO) in its 8 a.m. bulletin, stated that the new patient is from Lucena, the capital city of Quezon.

It said one of Lucena’s COVID-19 patients and Guinayangan town’s sole patient have also recovered.

Now under modified general community quarantine, Quezon has logged 184 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

However, 136 of them have recovered and 11 others have died.

The province has 37 remaining active virus carriers.

Health authorities in different localities still keep watch over 70 suspected coronavirus carriers all confined in medical facilities. Another 90 are on home quarantine.

