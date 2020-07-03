Quezon has 5 new COVID-19 patients

LUCENA CITY –– Quezon province has five new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 168, authorities reported Friday.

Two of the patients are from Lopez town, and one each from the towns of Sariaya and Atimonan, and Lucena City, according to the 8 a.m. bulletin of the Quezon public information office.

Lopez has eight COVID-19 cases, but six of them had recovered.

Sariaya had eight cases, but three of them had also recovered, while two others had died. One of the three remaining active COVID-19 patients, a construction worker, has been staying in Taguig City since June 5.

Atimonan had three COVID-19 patients, but one of them had recovered.

Lucena, the capital city of the province, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Quezon, with a total of 71. Only five remain active virus carriers.

As of Friday morning, Quezon has 130 recovered COVID-19 patients and 11 fatalities.

The province has 27 remaining active virus carriers.

Over 48 suspected virus carriers are being monitored in medical facilities, while another 72 are on home quarantine.

