Quezon has 6 new COVID-19 patients

LUCENA CITY –– Quezon province has at least six new confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carriers on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 59.

In its 6 a.m. report, the Quezon Provincial Information Office, citing the latest record from the Integrated Provincial Health Office, disclosed that the new cases were traced to Lucena City with five additional patients and Atimonan town with its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Governor Danilo Suarez revealed that the five new cases in Lucena were all employees of the provincial government.

“They are all asymptomatic. They are under home quarantine and close observation,” he said in a phone interview.

Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala, citing information from the city health office, identified four of the new COVID-19 patients in the city as staff members of the Quezon province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, while the other one was a staff of a provincial health official.

With the latest report, the number of COVID-19 patients in Quezon suddenly rose to 59 from 53 that remained static since April 23.

The report showed that the recorded coronavirus cases in Lucena, the capital of the province, jumped to 23 from its Monday’s list of only 18. However, three of its COVID-19 patients have already recovered.

The report also showed that the province has one “probable” COVID-19 patient and 323 suspected virus carriers.

With the reported recoveries, discharge of eight patients, and the death of seven others, the number of active COVID-19 carriers in the province was down to 44.

The other 26 towns in the province remain COVID-19-free.

