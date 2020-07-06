Quezon keeps tabs: 2 suspected of coronavirus infection are dead

LUCENA CITY – At least two more persons died before they knew for sure if they were sick of COVID-19, raising coronavirus-linked deaths in Quezon province to 65.

In a 5 p.m. report on Monday (July 6), the Quezon public information office said a COVID-19 patient from the town of Catanuan has recovered.

The fatality tally among those suspected of coronavirus infection but have yet to get confirmation has risen to 65. The number of fatalities among those tagged as probable cases is 20.

From March 15 to April 13, the province’s health office record showed 44 deaths of persons suspected of having coronavirus, which used to be called persons under investigation.

The latest report shows that the number of persons suspected of infection is now 70 from 46. They are all in hospitals now.

Quezon has 183 COVID-19 cases, 134 of which had recovered and 11 died.

