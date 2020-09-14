Quezon logs 47 new coronavirus cases

LUCENA CITY – Quezon province recorded its single biggest day spike with 47 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Monday.

Lucena, the capital city of the province, logged the highest with 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases followed by Tayabas City, the Integrated Provincial Health Office revealed in its 5 p.m. report.

The local government of Tayabas disclosed on social media that one of their latest cases include a one-year-old boy.

The fatalities from the dreaded COVID-19 in the province rose to 48 with the death of two patients from this city and Candelaria town on Monday.

Quezon, which reverted to the more lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), logged a total of 1,472 cases and 1,029 recoveries. Quezon has remaining 395 active virus carries in different parts of the province.

Out of 41 municipalities in Quezon, only the island town of Burdeos and San Andres located in the Bondoc Peninsula remain without any confirmed COVID-19 case since the pandemic broke out early March.

