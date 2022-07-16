Quezon Mayor Orders Employees to Smile or Face Suspension

Quezon Employees Ordered by Mayor to Smile or Face Fine or Suspension

The Mayor of Mulanay, Quezon has ordered the public employees to smile during their work or they will face fines and suspension.

The mayor, Aristotle Aguirre, has instructed employees to smile during their duties. The Quezon Mayor claims that he wants to raise the standard of local government service.

After being inaugurated as mayor, Aguirre announced the “smile policy” this month. According to Aguirre’s executive order, the policy must be implemented while serving the public to convey sincerity by presenting a mood of peace and a welcoming atmosphere.

According to Aguirre, the action was taken in response to complaints from locals, primarily coconut farmers, and fishermen, about the unwelcoming reception they experience when they went to the town hall to pay their taxes or for assistance. Based on the report, some clients would travel an hour on foot from their far-flung barangays to the town hall.

When they arrive, they are shocked by how people treat them, according to Aguirre. Before standing for office in the May 9 elections, Aguirre worked as an occupational therapist.

He says he wants to “transform the attitude of our government personnel. Son of former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, who served in the government of former President Duterte, Aguirre stated that the city needed to be business-friendly.

Employees who disobey the instructions risk losing their employment or receiving a fine equal to six months’ income. When asked how the law will be upheld since Filipinos are still expected to cover their faces in public, Aguirre responded that people can tell whether someone is genuinely trying to assist them.

Regarding the potential sanctions, Aguirre added, “I don’t think we’ll get to that point.” Just sending positive energy to our staff and customers.

