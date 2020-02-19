Quezon now negative from COVID-19 cases

LUCENA CITY –– The six suspected carriers of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or those classified as patients under investigation (PUI) in Quezon have tested negative, health officials said Wednesday.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in a public advisory released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, revealed that the laboratory test results on the last PUI showed no infection from the virus.

The five PUIs recorded last week had also been tested negative of the virus and were already discharged from hospitals.

The PUIs are those who recently traveled to mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau after the COVID-19 broke out and showed symptoms of cough, cold, or fever when they returned to the country.

The advisory stressed that as of Tuesday, Quezon remained “negative” for COVID-19 cases.

The public advisory was signed by Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon health officer, and Dr. Anneavbit Talan-De Luna, provincial medical coordinator.

The IPHO also disclosed that 19 of the 48 individuals classified as persons under monitoring (PUM), or possible COVID-19 carriers, had already completed their 14-day mandatory home quarantine and were not showing any symptoms.

The remaining 29 PUMs were still under home quarantine and were being regularly observed by health workers

PUMs are those who recently traveled to China, Macau, or Hong Kong “but showed no respiratory symptoms and were advised to go into home quarantine” immediately after their arrival.

