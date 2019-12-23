Quezon police orders halt to sale of ‘lambanog’ after poisoning death, cases
LUCENA CITY – Following the death of a local “lambanog” (coconut wine) drinker in Candelaria town in Quezon province that also left two others in critical condition, police advised stores in the province on Monday (Dec 22) to stop selling the native liquor in the meantime.
Col. Audie Madrideo, Quezon police chief, posted the public advisory of Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, Jr. that warned lambanog sellers to refrain from selling the native liquor to the public temporarily.
“In line with the lambanog incident. I have advised all PDs (provincial directors)/ COPs (chief of police) to caution all vendors NOT to SELL for the meantime,” said Madrideo on Viber message.
He said, though, that lambanog licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or local government units was exempt from his order.
Police tasked the provincial directors and local chiefs of police with coordinating with local government units for the immediate closure of violators.
In December last year, lambanog that reportedly originated from a manufacturer and seller in Candelaria town was also blamed for the death of at least eight in Laguna province.
On Saturday, police reported that lambanog drinker Ernesto Aguilar, 54, a resident of Barangay Sta. Catalina Sur died and two others are in critical condition after showing signs of poisoning in Candelaria.
Police said Aguilar and six others were celebrating a birthday and drunk native liquor bought at a store in the same village on Thursday (Dec. 19).
The next day Aguilar reportedly fell unconscious and was taken to Peter Paul Hospital. The six others also fell unconscious and were brought to United Candelaria Doctors Hospital due to severe abdominal pain.
Police said Aguilar died around 9:28 a.m. while being treated “due to acute respiratory syndrome”.
Fernando Aguilar, 53 and Christian Aguilar, 25, were still comatose, while the four others had been discharged from the hospital.
Samples of lambanog from the store were submitted to the FDA for tests.
Police are conducting an autopsy on Aguilar to determine the exact cause of his death. Delfin T. Mallari Jr.
