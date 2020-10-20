Quezon prepares evacuation centers as floods, landslides hit some areas

LUCENA CITY –– The provincial disaster risk reduction and management council (PDRRMC) in Quezon has prepared evacuation centers as Tropical Depression “Pepito” poured rains on its way to northern and central Luzon.

“We’ve already coordinated with the local DepEd (Department of Education) officials for the use of school rooms as evacuation centers,” Melchor Avenilla, head of PDRRMC, said in a phone interview at noon on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the PDRRMC and their local counterparts have been closely monitoring Pepito’s track in the province.

Citing reports reaching his office, Avenilla said some parts of Lopez were flooded after the Talolong river overflowed.

FEATURED STORIES

Jimar Marjalinao, staff member of the Lopez disaster management office, explained that the river overflowed due to the surge of seawater brought in by high tide around 5 a.m.

“But the water subsided around 8 a.m.,” Marjalinao said over the phone.

He said the flooding left no major damage to affected residents.

Avenilla also reported that some sections of the highway in Barangay Himbubulo Weste in Guinayangan town were also flooded.

He said there were also two incidents of minor landslides in the locality.

ZB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>