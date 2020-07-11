Quezon province logs 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

LUCENA CITY —Two persons recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Quezon province but the locality also recorded the same number of new cases on Saturday, officials said.

In its 5 p.m. report, the Quezon public information office (QPIO), citing the latest data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), revealed that the two new validated virus carriers are from Lucena City and Agdangan town.

The QPIO also reported that Alabat town, located on Alabat Island, also recorded the recovery of two of its COVID-19 patients.

The local government of Alabat announced on social media that “Positive #3”, a 50-year-old female, and “Positive #4”, a 27-year-old male, were declared recovered after two consecutive swab tests taken from them on June 5 and June 11 came back negative.

Alabat has six COVID-19 cases—three of them have recovered and one died. The two others are confined at the Alabat Island District Hospital (AIDH).

Perez, another town on Alabat Island, had only one COVID-19 patient who was declared recovered on July 8.

Quezon has recorded a total of 197 COVID-19 cases, 146 of whom have recovered while 12 died. The province has 39 remaining active virus carriers.

