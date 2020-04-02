Quezon province now has 10 COVID-19 cases

LUCENA CITY –– One more person was recorded to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing to ten the total infected persons in Quezon province, according to health authorities.

The Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), in a bulletin issued at noon on Thursday, disclosed that the new case was traced to Unisan town.

The QPIO did not provide additional details on the new case.

The other nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province include five from this city, one from Tayabas City, and one each from the towns of Sariaya, Sampaloc, and Candelaria.

The province also recorded four deaths from the COVID-19 threat. Two of them tested negative of the virus.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office also listed 245 validated “patients under investigation” as of Wednesday, an increase of 14 from Tuesday’s record of 231.

