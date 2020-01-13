Quezon province sends rescuers to aid Taal volcano victims

LUCENA CITY –– The provincial government of Quezon has sent a seven-man team of rescuers from its risk reduction management council to help the victims of Taal volcano’s magmatic eruptions, Governor Danilo Suarez said Monday.

Ma. Janet Geneblazo-Buelo, Quezon public information officer, said the team left for Batangas province to augment their counterparts in assisting volcanic eruption victims.

“They immediately left Sunday midnight upon the instruction of Governor Suarez,” Buelo said.

She said the team members were equipped with personal protective equipment, rescue equipment, and two rescue vehicles.

Buelo said the team is the first wave of rescue unit from Quezon.

“If there will be a need for more, the provincial government will dispatch more rescuers to help the victims,” she said.

Melchor Avenilla, Quezon DRRMC chief, said the Quezon rescue team would become part of the overall rescue group from the Calabarzon region.

“The team members are all trained and capable to respond to all scenarios,” he explained.

However, the local rescuers are ready to return home should their services be needed in Quezon, Avenilla said.

Ash falls from Taal eruptions have already reached central parts of Quezon province.

