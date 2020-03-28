Quezon seal borders due to COVID-19

LUCENA CITY –– To prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Quezon province is now off-limits to outsiders even from among its residents who want to come in.

“Under the stricter enhanced community quarantine as ordered by the police, Quezon residents who will come from other provinces will not be allowed to enter the province,” the Quezon public information office (QPIO), announced Saturday.

The QPIO also declared that inter-town travels were also prohibited.

“They are advised to just remain in the place where they are currently staying,” the announcement posted on the IPHO Facebook said.

The announcement was based on the previous order of Governor Danilo Suarez that imposes stricter rules in all forms of travels in and out of the province as protective measures against the SARS-CoV2.

Private vehicles from the Bicol region and other provinces were also not allowed to pass Quezon’s territories.

Under President Duterte’s Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine order, the operations of public transportations in the province were also suspended.

The QPIO has made it clear, however, that local governments were mandated to provide transportation to “frontliners” like health workers, emergency response personnel, and other public service workers.

All residents were advised to observe home quarantine strictly.

However, banks, supermarkets, groceries, wet markets, pharmacies remain open and delivery of food supplies and agricultural products unimpeded in the province.

Edited by LZB

