Quezon tally: 1 more COVID-19 patient, 1 PUI dead

LUCENA CITY—At least two people died of COVID-19-related causes in the province of Quezon, according to provincial authorities on Monday (April 6).
One of the dead was a confirmed COVID-19 patient while the other was branded as person under investigation, or someone who bore symptoms but has not been tested positive yet.
In an 11 a.m. bulletin on April 6, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), said the patient with confirmed COVID-19 was from the town of Unisan.
The fatality, listed as the second of a COVID-19 patient in Quezon, was listed as case No. 10 last April 2. The 79-year-old man had been admitted to an undisclosed hospital.
The deaths reduced the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Quezon to 11—Six in Lucena, two in Sariaya, two in Tayabas and one from Sampaloc town.
The QPIO also reported that another PUI had also died, which raised the total number of PUI who died to seven. No details were provided.
Of seven PUI who died, at least three were from the towns of Infanta, Calauag and Gumaca who had been waiting for their test results.
Two, who had died earlier, tested negative for COVID-19.
On Sunday (April 5), authorities said Quezon had a total of 293 PUI, an increase from 288 previously.
