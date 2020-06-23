Quezon town imposes ‘lockdown’ on all pigs to prevent spread of ASF virus

LUCENA CITY –– The mayor of General Luna town in Quezon province has imposed a “lockdown” on all pigs in the locality to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Mayor Matt Erwin Florido has ordered the “lockdown” to prevent the movement of hogs in and out of the municipality starting Tuesday after authorities recorded a confirmed ASF case in Barangay San Jose on Monday.

Florido also tasked all village officials to put up animal checkpoints in their respective borders.

The mayor said he also received information that several pigs have died in Barangay Sta. Maria possibly due to ASF.

The mayor tagged the village as a “suspected premise” of possible infection from the viral swine disease.

Florido warned hog traders not to take advantage of the situation by buying local pigs below the prevailing market price.

He also warned against the spreading of “fake news.”

The local chief executive said a team of veterinarians from the provincial government and the Department of Agriculture in Calabarzon, would start pre-emptive culling and stamping out the process on June 24 on all pigs within the 500-meter radius from the origin of the confirmed ASF.

Florido said there were already 83 pigs in the list within the specified radius in San Jose. He said the DA would also extend cash aid to owners of hogs that will be subjected to culling.#

