Quezon town logs new COVID-19 patient

LUCENA CITY –– The town of Sariaya in Quezon province has recorded a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case on Friday.

But the town’s health authorities assured residents that the latest COVID-19 patient poses no threat of spreading the dreaded virus in the locality.

The local government of Sariaya, in a bulletin on its Facebook page, cited the report from the municipal health office that the patient, 57-year-old construction worker, has been staying in Taguig City since June 5.

According to health authorities, the patient could have acquired the SARS-Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from his construction work at the Bonifacio Global City.

“No possible disease transmission in our municipality,” the health authorities said.

Sariaya has recorded seven COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out. However, three of the patients had recovered and two died.

The town has only two remaining active cases, one of whom is the new case in Taguig City.

As of Saturday morning, Quezon has a total of 155 COVID-19 cases, but at least 121 have recovered, and 11 others died.

