Quezon town records 11th COVID-19 case

LUCENA CITY – Candelaria town in Quezon province has recorded its 11th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case, local authorities reported Sunday.

Candelaria government officials also denied that the town will be placed on “lockdown” supposedly to prevent the spread of the virus.

“There is no truth to the speculation that is going around that a lockdown will be implemented starting July 13,” the local government announced on social media.

The latest validated virus carrier in the locality is a 26-year-old male from Barangay (village) Malabanban Norte.

“The patient is asymptomatic, stable and already admitted at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City,” the authorities said.

Of the 11 COVID-19 cases in Candelaria, five have recovered and two others died.

As of Sunday morning, Quezon province logged a total of 198 COVID-19 patients, 146 of whom have recovered while 12 died.

