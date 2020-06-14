Quezon town resident who returned from NCR COVID – positive

LUCENA CITY – Local health authorities in Lucban launched contact tracing procedures after a 22 year-old woman who returned from Metro Manila tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mayor Celso Olivier Dator said the virus carrier arrived in Lucban last June 8, 2020.

The woman was immediately brought to the Quezon Medical Center (QMC) in Lucena City on Saturday, Dator announced on his Facebook account on Saturday night.

He did not provide further details about the new patient, the second confirmed COVID-19 case in Lucban.

Dator ordered officials of Barangay 4 and Barangay Ayuti to conduct “section/street lockdown” in their respective areas for the aggressive contact tracing and disinfection.

He also ordered authorities to impose the quarantine pass system and the observance of curfew hours. The mayor likewise reimposed the liquor ban.

Last April, a female health worker at the QMC became the first recorded confirmed COVID-19 patient from Lucban, who has since recovered..

