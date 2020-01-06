Quiapo Church, gov’t agencies gear up for Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Three days before the annual “traslacion” of the Black Nazarene, Quiapo Church officials, government agencies, and the city government of Manila on Monday assured that measures will be in place to ensure the safety and solemnity of the religious celebration on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

In terms of safety, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. General Debold Sinas said that around 16,000 police personnel have been tasked to secure the route of the traslacion from the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta to the Quiapo Church.

An “andas wall” composed of over 2,000 members of the police force will also be created to secure the “andas” or the vehicle that carries the Black Nazarene.

Sinas explained that one of the main reasons for the lengthy traslacion in the previous years was devotees blocking the route of the procession.

The back side of the andas, however, will still be accessible to the devotees.

“Pwede sa likod, wag lang sa harap at side para tuloy tuloy,” Sinas said.

Two “mobile jails” will also be set up along the procession route, Sinas added.

For traffic issues, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that 1,000 personnel will be deployed to assist other government agencies and the Manila city government.

Clearing operations on the procession’s route also commenced as early as Monday, MMDA said.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, said medical teams from the health department, public and private hospitals, as well as the Philippine Red Cross will also be deployed to assist devotees with medical and emergency needs during the procession.

The medical teams will be stationed on key sections of the procession route.

Dos and Don’ts

Quiapo Church officials advised devotees to bring valid IDs in case of emergency and use public transportation to avoid road congestion.

Devotees are likewise advised to be ready “physically and spiritually” should they decide to join the millions other devotees who will be present during the traslacion.

The following items are also not allowed:

– all types of bag unless transparent

– fragile and sharp items

– liquor, gun, knife etc.

– drone equipment

– avoid bringing cellphones