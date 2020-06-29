Quiapo Church locked down after priest tests positive for Covid

The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, also known as Quiapo Church, will be on lockdown until next week after a priest tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Fr. Douglas Badong, parish priest, said the church will be disinfected.

“We are currently on lockdown until next week, there is no exact date [of lifting the lockdown] yet, but our quarantine ends on July 4,” Badong told The Manila Times.

Around 80 employees were told to go on quarantine even if all of them tested negative in the rapid antibody test.

The priest who contracted the virus has recovered since, Badong said.

He added that although the church has been closed, masses will still be held and the faithful could participate by staying outside.

“Devotees could also take a peek of the Black Nazarene,” Badong said.