Quiapo Church reopens for Mass after 14-day lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) reopened to the public on Friday after a 14-day lockdown.
The first Mass started at 5 a.m.
The church was on lockdown since June 19 after a visiting priest tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Over 80 church staffers were also earlier placed under a 14-day quarantine period although all of them have tested negative for the disease after taking a rapid antibody test.
The number of attendees allowed inside the church for every Mass was earlier limited to 10 to comply with the rules set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).
Those who were not able to enter the church stayed outside to hear the Mass while observing physical distancing.
